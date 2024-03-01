Barishal sent Comilla to bat in BPL final
Fortune Barishal skipper Tamim Iqbal won the toss and decided to bowl first against Comilla Victorians in the grand finale of the 10th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka on Friday.
Play started at 6:30 pm and will be aired live on T Sports and Gazi Television.
Fortune Barishal are determined to deny Comilla Victorians a hat-trick BPL title as they are taking on the tournament's most successful team, which is playing in the BPL final for the fifth time and won all four previous finals.
Meanwhile, a minute's silence will be observed before the start of today's BPL T20 final as a mark of respect to the victims of Thursday's fire incident. Health minister Samanta Lal Sen has so far confirmed the death of 46 in the fire that broke out in a building on Bailey Road in the capital.
Squad
Fortune Barishal
Tamim Iqbal Khan (C), David Miller, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), MD Mahmud Ullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, James Fuller, Kyle Mayers, Taijul Islam, Obed McCoy, Md Saif Uddin
Comilla Victorians
Litton Kumer Das (C & WK), Mahidul Ankon, MD.Tawhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, MD Rohanat Doullah Borshon, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Johnson Charles, Andre Russell, Mustafizur Rahman