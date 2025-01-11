Sri Lanka win toss, bat against New Zealand in third ODI
Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat on Saturday against New Zealand in the third and final one-day international in Auckland.
New Zealand have already wrapped up the series after winning the second match in Hamilton by 113 runs on Wednesday to follow a nine-wicket victory in the opening game in Wellington.
Sri Lanka have named an unchanged side while New Zealand have made one change, bringing in spinner Michael Bracewell for seamer Jacob Duffy.
Teams
New Zealand: Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (capt), Nathan Smith, Matt Henry, Will O'Rourke
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka (capt), Janith Liyanage, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Asitha Fernando
Umpires: Richard Illingworth (ENG), Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (ENG)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)