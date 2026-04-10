Prime Bank National School Cricket 2025–26 kicks off

The “Prime Bank National School Cricket 2025–26” tournament has officially commenced under the sponsorship of Prime Bank PLC and the supervision of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday. Since 2015, Prime Bank has been actively supporting school cricket in partnership with the BCB.

This year’s edition features participation from 350 schools across all 64 districts, with more than 8,500 young cricketers competing in a total of 651 matches. The district-level matches began on 10 April, followed by divisional and national stages, reports a press release.

To mark the occasion, a press conference and jersey unveiling ceremony were held at the BCB Media Centre on Thursday (9 April, 2026).