Prime Bank National School Cricket 2025–26 kicks off
The “Prime Bank National School Cricket 2025–26” tournament has officially commenced under the sponsorship of Prime Bank PLC and the supervision of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Thursday. Since 2015, Prime Bank has been actively supporting school cricket in partnership with the BCB.
This year’s edition features participation from 350 schools across all 64 districts, with more than 8,500 young cricketers competing in a total of 651 matches. The district-level matches began on 10 April, followed by divisional and national stages, reports a press release.
To mark the occasion, a press conference and jersey unveiling ceremony were held at the BCB Media Centre on Thursday (9 April, 2026).
Representing Prime Bank PLC was additional managing director (AMD) M Nazeem A Choudhury. Former national team captain and chief selector Habibul Bashar Suman, national Test captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and national team player Towhid Hridoy were present from the BCB.
Speaking at the event, M Nazeem A Choudhury said, “Several cricketers who started their journey in school cricket have already reached the highest level, which is a matter of pride for us. Grassroots cricket plays a vital role in the overall development of the sport in the country.”
“Prime Bank is proud to be associated with this important platform. We have been supporting school cricket for the past 10 years, and it holds a special emotional value for us. We also appreciate the BCB for successfully organising this tournament,” he added.
Since its inception in 2015, the Prime Bank National School Cricket tournament has engaged 3,507 schools. A total of 6,195 matches have been played nationwide, involving 76,235 school cricketers- making it the largest participation base in any level of cricket in Bangladesh.
In addition, at the end of each season, Prime Bank awards scholarships to top-performing players selected by BCB age-group selectors. This year, the number of scholarships has been increased from 15 to 25, and the annual scholarship amount has been raised from Tk 60,000 to Tk 120,000.