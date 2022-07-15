Liton coming out of his shell

Liton Das has been slowly coming out of his shell since the South Africa series. He is voicing his opinions to the team. The Tiger’s team director Khaled Mahmud said during the South Africa tour, that Liton is changing. He is now forming his own opinions.

Liton has carried on this positive tendency in the ongoing West Indies series. He is trying to elevate himself to the next level. He may be the vice-captain only in Tests, but if a player has leadership qualities, why should he contain himself to just one format! Whenever the team requires it, his opinions should come out intrinsically.