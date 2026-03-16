BCB expresses concern over NSC probe committee on election
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has expressed deep concern over the decision of the National Sports Council (NSC) to form an investigation committee over the BCB election held in October last year.
The board believes that such a move by the government could be considered “external interference” by the International Cricket Council (ICC), which may put Bangladesh’s membership or the stability of its cricket at risk.
In a press release yesterday, the BCB conveyed its stance on the matter. The statement said the NSC recently published a gazette mentioning an investigation into the last election. The BCB said the current board was elected through a fully democratic process and in accordance with its own constitution. Since assuming office, it has been regularly carrying out all activities. In such a situation, the sudden decision to form this investigation committee has raised questions about the board’s independence and stability.
The statement noted that as a full member of the ICC, the board operates under the global governance framework of international cricket. According to ICC rules, any third-party or government interference in the affairs of an elected cricket board is strictly prohibited. Such a step could face investigation or disciplinary measures under the ICC’s governance and compliance policies.
The BCB also said it has already held informal discussions with the top leadership of the ICC on the matter. It indicated that any interference in a democratically elected board could have negative consequences for international cricket.
In the greater interest of the country’s cricket, the BCB wants to deal with the issue with utmost caution. Before formally communicating with the ICC or taking any measures, the board wants to discuss the matter directly with the NSC. It also said it would seek clarification from the NSC regarding the purpose of publishing the gazette and its possible implications.
The BCB hopes the National Sports Council will uphold the dignity of this autonomous institution. The board has also urged the NSC to resolve the issue quickly in order to protect the international image of Bangladesh cricket.
The BCB further requested the National Sports Council to ensure that the matter is resolved in a way that guarantees the stability, independence and continued progress of Bangladesh’s cricket, while also safeguarding the country’s position in international cricket.