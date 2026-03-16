BCB expresses concern over NSC probe committee on election

In a press release yesterday, the BCB conveyed its stance on the matter. The statement said the NSC recently published a gazette mentioning an investigation into the last election. The BCB said the current board was elected through a fully democratic process and in accordance with its own constitution. Since assuming office, it has been regularly carrying out all activities. In such a situation, the sudden decision to form this investigation committee has raised questions about the board’s independence and stability.

The statement noted that as a full member of the ICC, the board operates under the global governance framework of international cricket. According to ICC rules, any third-party or government interference in the affairs of an elected cricket board is strictly prohibited. Such a step could face investigation or disciplinary measures under the ICC’s governance and compliance policies.