Taskin, Soumya end Dhaka’s winless streak

Earlier, off-spinner Nahidul Islam claimed the best figures in the ongoing BPL, 4-6, to bowl out Dhaka for 108 in 19.4 overs.

Dhaka’s innings would’ve folded for a much lower total if it wasn’t for Soumya’s 57 off 45 balls.

Khulna, chasing a meagre target of 109, made a decent start with opener Tamim Iqbal making 30 off 23 balls.

Nasir dismissed Tamim right after the powerplay, but still Khulna were cruising to the target till the halfway stage, reaching 58-3 after 10 overs.