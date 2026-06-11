Miraz hospitalised after after being struck on helmet

Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck a six off Riley Meredith to seal Bangladesh’s five-wicket victory and secure their first-ever ODI series win over Australia. The shot also brought relief to many watching—Miraz appeared to be okay after an earlier injury scare.

The Bangladesh all-rounder had fallen ill in the previous over. After being struck on the helmet by a delivery from Nathan Ellis, Miraz went down on the field and was seen vomiting. A stretcher was brought out, and an ambulance was put on standby.

However, after receiving treatment, he recovered sufficiently to continue. He resumed batting and stayed at the crease to guide Bangladesh to victory. Despite that, national team physiotherapist Bayezidul Islam confirmed that Miraz was taken to hospital after the match.