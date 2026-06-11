Miraz hospitalised after after being struck on helmet
Mehidy Hasan Miraz struck a six off Riley Meredith to seal Bangladesh’s five-wicket victory and secure their first-ever ODI series win over Australia. The shot also brought relief to many watching—Miraz appeared to be okay after an earlier injury scare.
The Bangladesh all-rounder had fallen ill in the previous over. After being struck on the helmet by a delivery from Nathan Ellis, Miraz went down on the field and was seen vomiting. A stretcher was brought out, and an ambulance was put on standby.
However, after receiving treatment, he recovered sufficiently to continue. He resumed batting and stayed at the crease to guide Bangladesh to victory. Despite that, national team physiotherapist Bayezidul Islam confirmed that Miraz was taken to hospital after the match.
In a video message released by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Bayezidul said, “Miraz experienced concussion-like symptoms during today’s match. After assessing him, he was able to continue playing. Following the match, we sent him to Evercare Hospital for observation and scans. He will remain under observation for the next 24 hours.”
Speaking at the post-match press conference, Taskin Ahmed said Miraz appeared to be doing well and expressed confidence that there was no major cause for concern.
“He was thinking about the team even after being hit on the head,” Taskin said. “Had he retired hurt at that stage, a new batter coming in could have made a mistake under pressure. But Hridoy and Miraz finished the game really well in the end.”