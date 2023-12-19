Cummins leads stars up for grabs in big-money IPL auction

Some of the world's top cricketers will go under the hammer in Dubai on Tuesday in the next auction for the lucrative Indian Premier League.

Players can start the bidding for their services at up to $240,000 but the best will be snapped up for many times that.

This time the 10 IPL franchises will have a combined $31.5 million to spend.

The Twenty20 tournament, the richest in cricket, is expected to begin in March.

With the players pocketing most of the fee, AFP looks at five stars who could hit the jackpot: