Taskin, Towhid receive offers to play in LPL

Bangladesh’s fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and young right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy have received offers to take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL), scheduled to start on 30 July, reports news agency UNB.
Taskin is currently playing for the Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T20 league. The pacer has been offered a contract by Dambulla Giants.
Towhid, on the other hand, has been approached by reigning LPL champions Jaffna Kings. This is the first time the young Bangladesh batter has gotten an opportunity to play in a franchise league overseas.
However, their participation in the league is still uncertain as both players are yet to receive a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).
Taskin had previously approached by the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants in the latest edition of the IPL. However, due to his busy schedule with the national team, the board didn’t issue him an NOC.
At the moment, four Bangladesh team players are busy taking part in franchise leagues overseas. Mushfiqur Rahim is taking part in the Zim Afro T20 league along with Taskin while Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das are plying their trade in the Global T20 Canada.