Taskin, Towhid receive offers to play in LPL

Bangladesh’s fast bowler Taskin Ahmed and young right-handed batter Towhid Hridoy have received offers to take part in the upcoming Lankan Premier League (LPL), scheduled to start on 30 July, reports news agency UNB.

Taskin is currently playing for the Bulawayo Braves in the Zim Afro T20 league. The pacer has been offered a contract by Dambulla Giants.