Colombo Test
Shadman nears fifty as Bangladesh reach 71-2 at lunch
Bangladesh made a slow start to the second and final Test against Sri Lanka by reaching 71-2 at lunch on Day 1 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground today.
Opener Shadman Islam continued his good form, shielding Bangladesh from the Sri Lankan attack after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to bat first.
Shadman approached his second fifty in as many Tests, remaining unbeaten on 43 at the first interval of the day. Shanto, who hit centuries in both innings of the first Test, was on 7.
Bangladesh suffered an early setback when opener Anamul Haque Bijoy was dismissed for a 10-ball duck. His three innings in Sri Lanka now read 0, 4, and 0.
He once again found himself struggling at the crease as the Sri Lankan bowlers moved and swung the ball in the air admirably.
His 10-ball struggle finally ended when he dragged one onto his stumps after pacer Asitha Fernando bowled a back-of-a-length delivery that nipped back in.
Shadman also looked in clear discomfort initially, but Mominul Haque's solid approach gradually eased the pressure off him.
Mominul played with confidence until he pushed a wide delivery from Dhananjaya de Silva straight to cover. He struck three boundaries in his 21 off 39 balls.
Shanto and Shadman then saw off the session without further fuss.