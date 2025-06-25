Shadman nears fifty as Bangladesh reach 71-2 at lunch

Bangladesh made a slow start to the second and final Test against Sri Lanka by reaching 71-2 at lunch on Day 1 at the Sinhalese Sports Club ground today.

Opener Shadman Islam continued his good form, shielding Bangladesh from the Sri Lankan attack after captain Najmul Hossain Shanto opted to bat first.

Shadman approached his second fifty in as many Tests, remaining unbeaten on 43 at the first interval of the day. Shanto, who hit centuries in both innings of the first Test, was on 7.

Bangladesh suffered an early setback when opener Anamul Haque Bijoy was dismissed for a 10-ball duck. His three innings in Sri Lanka now read 0, 4, and 0.