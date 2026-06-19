Australia hold off Bangladesh fightback to seal T20I series

Bangladesh needed 23 runs from the final six balls. Despite Hardie bowling two wides and conceding a six and a four to Hridoy, the Australian seam bowler secured the win when Hridoy sliced a slower ball to Tim David at wide long-on.

Bangladesh started their chase of 197 strongly, reaching 72 for 1 in the powerplay. Tanzid Hasan struck 30 off 15 balls before falling to Matt Renshaw, while Saif Hassan anchored the middle overs with 42 from 33 balls.

Soumya Sarkar made a quick 15, and Parvez Hossain Emon added 36 off 22 balls. The hosts looked well-placed at 130 for 2 in the 13th over, but the departures of Emon and Saif in quick succession slowed the momentum.