England to tour Bangladesh in March for ODIs, T20Is

They will begin with three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) followed by three Twenty20 matches. All the matches will be held in Dhaka and Chattogram.
The last time the two teams met in Bangladesh was in 2016, when England won the ODI series 2-1 and the Test series ended 1-1.
“There is a great passion for cricket across Bangladesh, and we expect a tough challenge against a side, who have an excellent record in home conditions,” said Clare Connor, the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) interim chief executive.
The England team will arrive in Dhaka on 20 February. The ODI series will begin on 1 March.
Itinerary
1 March, 1st ODI, Dhaka
3 March, 2nd ODI, Dhaka
6 March, 3rd ODI, Chattogram
9 March, 1st T20, Chattogram
12 March, 2nd T20, Chattogram
14 March, 3rd T20, Dhaka