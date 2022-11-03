Bangladesh accuse Kohli of 'fake fielding'

Bangladesh have blamed "fake fielding" by India's Virat Kohli for their nailbiting Twenty20 World Cup loss and will raise it with cricket's governing body, an official told AFP on Thursday.

India won by five runs in the rain-hit Adelaide clash on Wednesday that went to the last ball, all but destroying Bangladesh's hopes of reaching the semi-finals for the first time.

Afterwards, vice-captain Nurul Hasan alleged that onfield umpires had missed a "fake throw" by Kohli that could have tied the match.

"It could have been a five-run penalty," he told reporters. "That also could have gone our way, but unfortunately... that didn't materialise."

The incident took place in the seventh over of Bangladesh's innings, moments before rain stopped play, when Liton Das played the ball towards the deep off-side field off Axar Patel.