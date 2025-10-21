Mushtaq wants players to stay calm as series victory against West Indies looms

Bangladesh brought back the familiar template that they used to use in Mirpur pitch to make the big guns an easy prey. West Indies were trapped in that template with legspinner Rishad Hossain returning record-breaking figures of 6-35.

With Bangladesh spinners set to enjoy another good outing in Mirpur, Mushtaq urged calmness and discipline rather than being over excited.

"From a coaching point of view, you have to focus on process and belief. Turning pitches can take players out of their comfort zone, so we work on keeping them calm and disciplined," Mushtaq said here today, Tuesday.