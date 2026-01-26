Why Shakib’s return came up in an eight-hour BCB meeting
Last Saturday, a meeting of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) directors lasted for nearly eight hours. At one point during the long discussion, a powerful director raised the issue of bringing all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan back into the national team, with two others lending their support. Several people present at the meeting were taken aback by the sudden introduction of the topic.
Usually, the agenda of board meetings is circulated in advance. However, on that day, no one had been informed that Shakib’s issue would be discussed. After the meeting, BCB director Amjad Hossain told a press conference that the directors had “unanimously” decided that Shakib would now be considered for national team selection.
Amid discussions on Bangladesh not playing in the T20 World Cup and the resignation of director Ishtiak Sadek, Amjad’s announcement came as a surprise. It was said at the press conference that if Shakib’s “form and fitness” were satisfactory, selectors could pick him for the team. Another condition was also mentioned—that he must have the “ability to be present at the venue where the match is held.”
This is where the complication lies. For nearly a year and a half, Shakib has not had the “ability” to play on home ground. He was outside the country during the student–mass uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024. Since then, Shakib—who had become an MP in the 12th parliamentary election on the Awami League’s boat symbol—has not been able to return home.
Like many others from the now-banned Awami League, Shakib is facing a murder case, allegations related to a share market scandal, and cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Even an arrest warrant has been issued. If he returns, he could be arrested in connection with these cases. As a result, he has effectively been living in exile since the July uprising.
Shakib last played for the national team in September 2024, against India. In October that year, he was supposed to bid farewell to international cricket by playing a Test match at home against South Africa.
Although he was on his way to Bangladesh for that match, he had to stop midway due to security concerns. Since then, his political posts on various issues posted on social media have also drawn discussion and criticism.
Against this backdrop, former youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain had clearly stated in September last year that he had made the right decision by not allowing Shakib to return to the country. He also said Shakib should no longer be allowed to carry the national flag, and claimed to have given clear instructions to the board to ensure Shakib did not play for Bangladesh again.
After Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain’s resignation, Professor Asif Nazrul took charge as sports adviser. Has the government’s position on Shakib changed now? BCB did not give a direct answer to this question at the press conference. Instead, it said BCB president Aminul Islam had been tasked with communicating with the government about the obstacles facing Shakib’s return to international cricket.
However, a BCB source claims the discussion began 10–12 days earlier. When BCB decided not to play the World Cup in India due to security concerns, it also raised the issue of Shakib playing, with the government.
According to the source, the government’s stance on Shakib has softened compared to several months ago. Speaking on condition of anonymity, one director claimed BCB brought the issue forward only after receiving a green signal from the government.
Shakib himself has said in several interviews that he wants to retire from international cricket by playing on home ground—a wish BCB now appears eager to fulfil. Attempts to contact Shakib for comment on BCB’s new stance were unsuccessful.
Questions have also been raised about whether the sudden announcement regarding Shakib was meant to divert attention from Bangladesh not playing in the T20 World Cup. There are no clear answers on how Shakib’s cases might be withdrawn before the interim government steps down after the 12 February election.
Would Shakib be willing to return and play if his cases are not withdrawn? Would he risk arrest? Without firm assurances, the conditions set for considering him for selection are no different from the earlier reality.
Several BCB directors told this correspondent that senior government officials are now positive about Shakib’s return and have assured that his legal complications will be resolved. However, no official government statement has been made.
Shakib’s return would spark widespread discussion, something the stagnating cricket scene arguably needs.
It could also shift focus away from the disappointment of missing the World Cup. There is also a cricketing dimension—BCB believes Shakib can still perform well in white-ball cricket for some time.
Currently playing in various franchise leagues, the board has few concerns about Shakib’s form or fitness. He has participated in all recent tournaments, including the ILT20, with no-objection certificates from BCB.
If Shakib ultimately returns and plays for the national team, BCB would want him to prioritise ODIs. Bangladesh will not play in this year’s T20 World Cup and the next global tournament is the 2027 ODI World Cup.
Even qualification for that tournament is uncertain. Bangladesh must be among the top ten in the rankings by 31 March 2027. BCB believes Shakib could help in that regard—though both he and the board will have to navigate many “ifs” and “buts” before that happens.