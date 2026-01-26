Why Shakib’s return came up in an eight-hour BCB meeting

Amid discussions on Bangladesh not playing in the T20 World Cup and the resignation of director Ishtiak Sadek, Amjad’s announcement came as a surprise. It was said at the press conference that if Shakib’s “form and fitness” were satisfactory, selectors could pick him for the team. Another condition was also mentioned—that he must have the “ability to be present at the venue where the match is held.”

This is where the complication lies. For nearly a year and a half, Shakib has not had the “ability” to play on home ground. He was outside the country during the student–mass uprising that led to the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government on 5 August 2024. Since then, Shakib—who had become an MP in the 12th parliamentary election on the Awami League’s boat symbol—has not been able to return home.

Like many others from the now-banned Awami League, Shakib is facing a murder case, allegations related to a share market scandal, and cases filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Even an arrest warrant has been issued. If he returns, he could be arrested in connection with these cases. As a result, he has effectively been living in exile since the July uprising.