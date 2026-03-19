Fast bowling revolution
Real test for Bangladesh’s pacers lies overseas
Improved camaraderie among the pacers off the field has strengthened their collective performance. Yet significant challenges lie ahead.
Variety—this is now the defining strength of Bangladesh’s pace bowling attack. You need new-ball penetration? Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud are ready. In the death overs, Mustafizur Rahman ranks among the very best in the world.
For a long time, however, the middle overs remained a concern. Ebadot Hossain briefly offered control in that phase, but after his injury in 2023, Bangladesh struggled to find a reliable option.
That concern may now be easing, with the emergence of Nahid Rana in white-ball cricket during the recent Pakistan series. Following the early spells of Mustafizur and Taskin, Nahid has unsettled batters with his pace and bounce, striking crucial blows in the middle overs.
This upward trend is not new. Over the past four years, Bangladesh have used 10 pace bowlers in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Across 67 matches, they have conceded just 5.46 runs per over—second only to the Australia national cricket team among Test-playing nations in that period.
Improved camaraderie among the pacers off the field has strengthened their collective performance. Yet significant challenges lie ahead.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play 19 ODIs this year, crucial for direct qualification to the 2027 World Cup. There are also key fixtures in the Test Championship, including two Tests each in Australia and South Africa—conditions that will test both skill and temperament.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) pace bowling coach Tareq Aziz emphasised adaptability. “Pacers must develop the ability to adjust to all types of wickets. Their roles need to be clearly defined, and they must prepare accordingly.”
He highlighted four essential pillars for any fast bowler: technical improvement, tactical awareness, mental strength, and physical understanding.
This upward trend is not new. Over the past four years, Bangladesh have used 10 pace bowlers in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Across 67 matches, they have conceded just 5.46 runs per over—second only to the Australia national cricket team among Test-playing nations in that period.
At home, Bangladesh recently played Pakistan on a sporting wicket in Mirpur—part of a broader plan to prepare for overseas challenges.
Another pace bowling coach, former national team pacer Talha Jubair, believes the real test lies abroad. “It’s important to see how they perform outside. Conditions in India will be different, while in South Africa, they’ll need to adjust lengths due to extra bounce. Adaptability is key to success in different conditions.”
Fitness remains equally critical. In recent years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has significantly improved workload management, with detailed tracking of each bowler’s overs, rest cycles, and physical condition.
Former pacer and current coach Nazmul Hossain stressed personal responsibility. “Management can guide, but players must be disciplined. Without awareness and commitment, the consequences will fall on them.”
Former selector Habibul Bashar, who has closely observed many of the current pacers, urged long-term planning.
“With a demanding schedule ahead, a larger squad is essential. Playing all formats increases injury risk and affects performance,” he said.
Bangladesh’s pace revolution is real—and promising. But as experts agree, its true measure will come not at home, but in the demanding, unfamiliar conditions abroad.