Cricket

Fast bowling revolution

Real test for Bangladesh’s pacers lies overseas

Improved camaraderie among the pacers off the field has strengthened their collective performance. Yet significant challenges lie ahead.

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh's Nahid Rana bowls during the fourth day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 2 September, 2024.AFP

Variety—this is now the defining strength of Bangladesh’s pace bowling attack. You need new-ball penetration? Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud are ready. In the death overs, Mustafizur Rahman ranks among the very best in the world.

For a long time, however, the middle overs remained a concern. Ebadot Hossain briefly offered control in that phase, but after his injury in 2023, Bangladesh struggled to find a reliable option.

That concern may now be easing, with the emergence of Nahid Rana in white-ball cricket during the recent Pakistan series. Following the early spells of Mustafizur and Taskin, Nahid has unsettled batters with his pace and bounce, striking crucial blows in the middle overs.

Taskin Ahmed celebrates a wicket
File photo

This upward trend is not new. Over the past four years, Bangladesh have used 10 pace bowlers in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Across 67 matches, they have conceded just 5.46 runs per over—second only to the Australia national cricket team among Test-playing nations in that period.

Improved camaraderie among the pacers off the field has strengthened their collective performance. Yet significant challenges lie ahead.

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman delivers a ball during the first Twenty20 international cricket match between Bangladesh and Pakistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 20 July 2025
AFP

Bangladesh are scheduled to play 19 ODIs this year, crucial for direct qualification to the 2027 World Cup. There are also key fixtures in the Test Championship, including two Tests each in Australia and South Africa—conditions that will test both skill and temperament.

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) pace bowling coach Tareq Aziz emphasised adaptability. “Pacers must develop the ability to adjust to all types of wickets. Their roles need to be clearly defined, and they must prepare accordingly.”

Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud bowls during the second day of the first Test cricket match between India and Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on 20 September, 2024.
AFP

He highlighted four essential pillars for any fast bowler: technical improvement, tactical awareness, mental strength, and physical understanding.

This upward trend is not new. Over the past four years, Bangladesh have used 10 pace bowlers in One Day Internationals (ODIs). Across 67 matches, they have conceded just 5.46 runs per over—second only to the Australia national cricket team among Test-playing nations in that period.

At home, Bangladesh recently played Pakistan on a sporting wicket in Mirpur—part of a broader plan to prepare for overseas challenges.

Bangladesh’s Ebadot Hossain (L) celebrates with teammate Taijul Islam after the dismissal of Afghanistan's Rahmat Shah (not pictured) during the second day of the Test cricket match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 15 June, 2023
AFP

Another pace bowling coach, former national team pacer Talha Jubair, believes the real test lies abroad. “It’s important to see how they perform outside. Conditions in India will be different, while in South Africa, they’ll need to adjust lengths due to extra bounce. Adaptability is key to success in different conditions.”

Fitness remains equally critical. In recent years, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has significantly improved workload management, with detailed tracking of each bowler’s overs, rest cycles, and physical condition.

The Bangladesh pacers tormented Afghanistan in the Mirpur Test
Shamsul Hoque

Former pacer and current coach Nazmul Hossain stressed personal responsibility. “Management can guide, but players must be disciplined. Without awareness and commitment, the consequences will fall on them.”

Former selector Habibul Bashar, who has closely observed many of the current pacers, urged long-term planning.

“With a demanding schedule ahead, a larger squad is essential. Playing all formats increases injury risk and affects performance,” he said.

Bangladesh's pacer Taskin Ahmed bowls during the second day of second and last cricket Test match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 31 August, 2024. Bangladesh won the toss and sent Pakistan in to bat in the second Test on 31 August after the first day's washout Friday due to rain in Rawalpindi.
AFP

Bangladesh’s pace revolution is real—and promising. But as experts agree, its true measure will come not at home, but in the demanding, unfamiliar conditions abroad.

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