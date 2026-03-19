Real test for Bangladesh’s pacers lies overseas

Variety—this is now the defining strength of Bangladesh’s pace bowling attack. You need new-ball penetration? Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud are ready. In the death overs, Mustafizur Rahman ranks among the very best in the world.

For a long time, however, the middle overs remained a concern. Ebadot Hossain briefly offered control in that phase, but after his injury in 2023, Bangladesh struggled to find a reliable option.