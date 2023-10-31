Live

Mahmudullah 50 keeps Bangladesh in the game

10: 39

Shakib hits four 

Welcome boundary for skipper, he makes a brilliant cover drive to get his first boundary, he is on 10 off 21 balls

10: 35

Mahmudullah reaches 50 

Single off Haris Rouf to reach 50 off 58 balls.

10: 30

Bangladesh 109/4 after 25 overs

Just one run off Iftikhar over

10: 15

Litton out for 46 

Soft dismissal. The batter was early into the shot that lobbed to Agha Salman at mid-wicket. Iftikhar breaks the 79-run stand. Bangladesh 102-4 of 21 overs

10: 02

Litton strikes four 

Over 17.5: Litton cuts through the backward point. Bangladesh 81-3.

10: 00

50 partnership 

Mahmudullah strikes Wasim for four and the partnership reaches 50

09: 43

Bangladesh 66-3 after 14 overs 

Litton (30) and Mahmudullah (25) recovering the early damage.

09: 32

Bangladesh get past 50

Usama Mir into attack, Litton pushes the leggie to cover for two runs that brought 50 for the side in 11.1 overs

09: 31

Mahmudullah strikes four 

Mahmudullah hits through extra cover in the last ball. The over yielded 11 runs.

09: 29

Litton strikes four 

Over 10.2: Litton uses the pace of Mohammad Wasim to open the face and guides the ball toward boundary

09: 28

Bangladesh 37-3 after 10 overs

Rauf concedes just a single off the over

09: 18

Pakistan lose a review 

Haris Rauf delivery nipped back to hit Mahmudullah's pad. Pakistan went for a review and saw the ball would miss the leg stump. Bangladesh 32-3 after 8 overs.

09: 16

Mushfiq out 

After hitting a four Mushfiq caught behind by Rizwan off Rauf. The over yielded 13 runs and wicket. Bangladesh 23-3 after 6 overs

09: 01

Litton hits consecutive fours against Haris 

Litton welcomes the pacer who was brought as first change

08: 59

Just one off Shaheen

Bangladesh 10-2 after five over. Shaheen 3-1-2-2

08: 53

Three off Iftikhar

The spinner conceded just three singles of the fourth over. 9-2

08: 47

Najmul out for four

Over 2.4: Najmul tries to steer the ball that was on line to leg side but lobbed for a diving catch to Usama Mir. Bangladesh 6-2

08: 45

Shaheen concedes first run from ninth ball 

Litton picks up a single to mid-off

08: 44

Najmul hits four

Najmul steers to backward point to pick up first boundary of the match.

08: 43

Bangladesh off the mark in 11th ball of the innings 

After conceding four dot balls against spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, Litton picks up a single

08: 41

Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (by matches)

42 - Sandeep Lamichhane
44 - Rashid Khan
51 - Shaheen Afridi
52 - Mitchell Starc
53 - Saqlain Mushtaq

08: 40

Wicket maiden for Shaheen 

Great start from Pakistan

08: 39

Tanzid out for duck 

After four dot balls Tanzid Hasan gets out leg before against Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm over the wicket ball held its line against the southpaw and the later failed to survive even with review. 100th ODI wicket for Shaheen.

08: 27

Hridoy in place of Mahedi 

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf