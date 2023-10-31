Mahmudullah 50 keeps Bangladesh in the game

Shakib hits four
Welcome boundary for skipper, he makes a brilliant cover drive to get his first boundary, he is on 10 off 21 balls
Mahmudullah reaches 50
Single off Haris Rouf to reach 50 off 58 balls.
Bangladesh 109/4 after 25 overs
Just one run off Iftikhar over
Litton out for 46
Soft dismissal. The batter was early into the shot that lobbed to Agha Salman at mid-wicket. Iftikhar breaks the 79-run stand. Bangladesh 102-4 of 21 overs
Litton strikes four
Over 17.5: Litton cuts through the backward point. Bangladesh 81-3.
50 partnership
Mahmudullah strikes Wasim for four and the partnership reaches 50
Bangladesh 66-3 after 14 overs
Litton (30) and Mahmudullah (25) recovering the early damage.
Bangladesh get past 50
Usama Mir into attack, Litton pushes the leggie to cover for two runs that brought 50 for the side in 11.1 overs
Mahmudullah strikes four
Mahmudullah hits through extra cover in the last ball. The over yielded 11 runs.
Litton strikes four
Over 10.2: Litton uses the pace of Mohammad Wasim to open the face and guides the ball toward boundary
Bangladesh 37-3 after 10 overs
Rauf concedes just a single off the over
Pakistan lose a review
Haris Rauf delivery nipped back to hit Mahmudullah's pad. Pakistan went for a review and saw the ball would miss the leg stump. Bangladesh 32-3 after 8 overs.
Mushfiq out
After hitting a four Mushfiq caught behind by Rizwan off Rauf. The over yielded 13 runs and wicket. Bangladesh 23-3 after 6 overs
Litton hits consecutive fours against Haris
Litton welcomes the pacer who was brought as first change
Just one off Shaheen
Bangladesh 10-2 after five over. Shaheen 3-1-2-2
Three off Iftikhar
The spinner conceded just three singles of the fourth over. 9-2
Najmul out for four
Over 2.4: Najmul tries to steer the ball that was on line to leg side but lobbed for a diving catch to Usama Mir. Bangladesh 6-2
Shaheen concedes first run from ninth ball
Litton picks up a single to mid-off
Najmul hits four
Najmul steers to backward point to pick up first boundary of the match.
Bangladesh off the mark in 11th ball of the innings
After conceding four dot balls against spinner Iftikhar Ahmed, Litton picks up a single
Fastest to 100 ODI wickets (by matches)
42 - Sandeep Lamichhane
44 - Rashid Khan
51 - Shaheen Afridi
52 - Mitchell Starc
53 - Saqlain Mushtaq
Wicket maiden for Shaheen
Great start from Pakistan
Tanzid out for duck
After four dot balls Tanzid Hasan gets out leg before against Shaheen Afridi. The left-arm over the wicket ball held its line against the southpaw and the later failed to survive even with review. 100th ODI wicket for Shaheen.
Hridoy in place of Mahedi
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf