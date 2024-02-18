Cricketer Mustafiz hospitalised as ball hits his head
Cricketer Mustafizur Rahman has sustained a serious injury in his head during a practice session at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. He has been taken to nearby Imperial Hospital immediately.
The incident took place today when the pace bowler was bowling in a net practice session. At one stage, he was struck on the head by a ball and fell injured. He was seen bleeding.
The pacer is playing for Cumilla Victorians in the ongoing season of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He played in nine matches and claimed 11 wickets.