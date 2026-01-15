BCB director Najmul set to be relieved of all duties

At present, BCB director Najmul holds no responsibilities other than that of head of the finance committee. Multiple BCB sources have confirmed to Prothom Alo that the emergency meeting decided to remove him from the post of finance committee chief. A decision has also been taken to keep him away from all other kinds of activities. Najmul became a board director for the first time through the Talent Hunt Cricket Academy.

The controversy surrounding Najmul began yesterday after he made some discourteous remarks about cricketers. Earlier, he had also sparked controversy by calling Tamim Iqbal an “Indian agent” in a Facebook post.

Late last night, Mohammad Mithun, president of the cricketers’ association Cricketers Welfare Association of Bangladesh (CWAB), said at a press conference that if Najmul does not resign from the post of BCB director, the cricketers will not play any matches. Accordingly, the first match of today’s BPL at Mirpur did not take place. There is also uncertainty over the second match.