BCB chief wants journalists to express opinions on squad

The highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year in India. Bangladesh has already qualified for the tournament, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is working to finalise the squad for the biggest cricketing event.

During a media interaction on Thursday, the president of the BCB expressed his desire for journalists to share their opinions on the squad selection process.

"There are many individuals here who possess extensive cricket knowledge. I am considering asking you to name the best XI and would be delighted to hear your thoughts on the matter," stated Nazmul Hasan, the BCB president.

