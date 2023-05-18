BCB chief wants journalists to express opinions on squad

The highly anticipated World Cup is scheduled to take place later this year in India. Bangladesh has already qualified for the tournament, and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is working to finalise the squad for the biggest cricketing event.
During a media interaction on Thursday, the president of the BCB expressed his desire for journalists to share their opinions on the squad selection process.
"There are many individuals here who possess extensive cricket knowledge. I am considering asking you to name the best XI and would be delighted to hear your thoughts on the matter," stated Nazmul Hasan, the BCB president.
Nazmul also offered his perspective, mentioning that six cricketers-Tamim Iqbal, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Towhid Hridoy-have almost secured their spots in the World Cup team.
However, he highlighted that other positions are yet to be confirmed. Nazmul stated that Mahmudullah Riyad, the seasoned all-rounder, will face strong competition to secure a spot in the World Cup squad, as there are talented players capable of fulfilling the role he has played for the Tigers.
"Afif Hossain has a good chance. Yasir Ali Rabbi and Mosaddek Hossain have also shown promising performances in the past. Considering their bowling abilities, both Afif and Mosaddek have a chance, and Afif is also a skillful fielder," remarked Nazmul.
He further emphasised that while Mahmudullah's experience may be a factor in his consideration for the World Cup, it does not guarantee a place in the playing XI.
"We must break free from the mindset that someone has a fixed position in the playing XI solely because they are part of the squad," added Nazmul.