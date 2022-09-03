Cricket

Mashrafe to play for India Capitals in Legends League Cricket

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza
Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is set to play for India Capitals in the second season of the Legends League Cricket, a Twenty20 competition in India where usually retired cricketers take part.

Legends League Cricket revealed the teams for the second edition of the competition on Friday. Mashrafe is part of the 16-member squad for India Capitals, which will be led by former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir.

Mashrafe had revealed to Prothom Alo that he had received a proposal to play in the league last month. He said, “I’ve received a proposal. But I haven’t replied to them. I haven’t decided if I’ll play or not.”

Mashrafe hasn’t played for the Bangladesh team since 2020. But he hasn’t officially retired from international cricket.

The second season on LLC will take place from 17 September to 8 October. The tournament will be played in six different cities across India. Four teams will take part in the 22-day-long league.

The first season was played in Muscat, Oman. Three teams took part in the inaugural season. Former India international Mohammad Kaif led the India Maharajas, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy led the World Giants and former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq led the Asia Lions.

World Giants won the first season, defeating Asia Lions by 25 runs in the final.

