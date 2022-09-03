Mashrafe to play for India Capitals in Legends League Cricket

Mashrafe hasn’t played for the Bangladesh team since 2020. But he hasn’t officially retired from international cricket.
The second season on LLC will take place from 17 September to 8 October. The tournament will be played in six different cities across India. Four teams will take part in the 22-day-long league.
The first season was played in Muscat, Oman. Three teams took part in the inaugural season. Former India international Mohammad Kaif led the India Maharajas, former West Indies captain Darren Sammy led the World Giants and former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq led the Asia Lions.
World Giants won the first season, defeating Asia Lions by 25 runs in the final.