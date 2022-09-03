Mashrafe to play for India Capitals in Legends League Cricket

Former Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is set to play for India Capitals in the second season of the Legends League Cricket, a Twenty20 competition in India where usually retired cricketers take part.

Legends League Cricket revealed the teams for the second edition of the competition on Friday. Mashrafe is part of the 16-member squad for India Capitals, which will be led by former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir.