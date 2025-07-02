Asalanka hits fifty to rescue Sri Lanka from collapse

Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka hit a fifty after they lost four wickets before reaching 100 in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Colombo.

After 32 overs, Sri Lanka were batting at 154 for five.

Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, but they failed to lay a good foundation as the Bangladeshi pacers sent back their openers in just five overs with only 11 runs on the board.