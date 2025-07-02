1st ODI
Asalanka hits fifty to rescue Sri Lanka from collapse
Sri Lankan captain Charith Asalanka hit a fifty after they lost four wickets before reaching 100 in the first ODI of the three-match series against Bangladesh in Colombo.
After 32 overs, Sri Lanka were batting at 154 for five.
Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first, but they failed to lay a good foundation as the Bangladeshi pacers sent back their openers in just five overs with only 11 runs on the board.
Two of Sri Lanka’s top four batters, including Pathum Nissanka who was Sri Lanka’s main star in the Test series, suffered a duck each.
Taskin Ahmed and Tanzim Hasan Sakib bagged the first two wickets. Tanzim later added more, and debutant Tanvir Islam also joined, taking one wicket.
Najmul Hossain Shanto, a part-timer, scalped the fifth wicket for Bangladesh. He dismissed Janith Liyanage for 29, with Tanzim taking a good catch.
Both teams have fielded three pacers each in this match.
While Bangladesh have two debutants- Tanvir and Parvez Hossain Emon, Sri Lanka also has a debutant— Milan Rathnayake.