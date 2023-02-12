Cricket

BPL 2023

New-look Rangpur to bowl first against Barishal in eliminator

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Rangpur Riders captain Nurul Hasan and Fortune Barishal captain Shakib Al Hasan during the toss ahead of the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 12 February, 2023Rangpur Riders Facebook page

Rangpur Riders have won the toss and invited Fortune Barishal to bat first in the eliminator match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.

Rangpur have bolstered their overseas players quota for the knockout match. Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Dasun Shanaka are their four overseas players in the XI, all of whom will be playing their first match for Rangpur in this season.

Barishal, on the other hand, have added Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapakse and South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to strengthen their XI.

Rangpur and Barishal finished third and fourth in the group phase with eight and seven wins respectively.

The winner of the eliminator will move on to the second qualifier while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.

Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim, Dasun Shanaka, Nurul Hasan (c) (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Nicolas Pooran, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud

Fortune Barishal: Anamul Haque (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Andre Fletcher, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahmudullah, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Kamrul Islam

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment