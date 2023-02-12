New-look Rangpur to bowl first against Barishal in eliminator

Rangpur have bolstered their overseas players quota for the knockout match. Dwayne Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman and Dasun Shanaka are their four overseas players in the XI, all of whom will be playing their first match for Rangpur in this season.
Barishal, on the other hand, have added Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapakse and South African all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius to strengthen their XI.
Rangpur and Barishal finished third and fourth in the group phase with eight and seven wins respectively.
The winner of the eliminator will move on to the second qualifier while the loser will be eliminated from the competition.
Rangpur Riders: Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim, Dasun Shanaka, Nurul Hasan (c) (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Nicolas Pooran, Mahedi Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Rakibul Hasan, Hasan Mahmud
Fortune Barishal: Anamul Haque (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Andre Fletcher, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dwaine Pretorius, Mahmudullah, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Sunzamul Islam, Kamrul Islam