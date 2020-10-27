Zimbabwe face bubble trouble against fancied Pakistan

As participants in the International Cricket Council's new qualification competition for the next 50-over World Cup in 2023, both teams will be playing for their first Super League points during the ODI matches.

Rajput believes that makes now the right time to bring young players into his aging squad.

"We are going to try and push some youngsters into the team," he said, describing how valuable it is for rookie batsmen Wesley Madhevere and Milton Shumba, both 20, to share the dressing room with seasoned veterans such as Brendan Taylor and Sikandar Raza.

"Hopefully the youth take the opportunity and grab the match experience – how to prepare, how to go about the game."

Zimbabwe are boosted by the return of paceman Blessing Muzarabani after a two-year stint with English county Northamptonshire – but a vast chasm still separates the sides, with Pakistan winning the last eight encounters.

The hosts will look to captain Babar Azam, a top-three ranked batsman in both white-ball formats, to assert himself while left-arm spinner Imad Wasim will fancy his chances against an opposition who have historically struggled on turning Asian pitches.