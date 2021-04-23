Zimbabwe pull off shock T20 win over Pakistan

Zimbabwe successfully defended a modest total to pull off an upset 19-run win over in-form Pakistan and level their Twenty20 international series at the Harare Sports Club on Friday.

Zimbabwe were sent into bat first, and despite a feisty 34 from Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, made only a paltry 118-9 as wickets tumbled at regular intervals.

But Pakistan, who beat South Africa 3-1 in a four-match series earlier this month, fell short in a laboured chase as they were bowled out for 99.

Luke Jongwe emerged the home hero as he took the important wickets of Mohammad Rizwan (13) and captain Babar Azam (41) to finish with figures of 4-18.