Bracewell hat-trick completes New Zealand rout of Ireland

Michael Bracewell rounded off New Zealand's crushing 88-run win over Ireland in the second T20 at Belfast on Wednesday with a hat-trick.

Ireland, chasing 180 to win, collapsed to 91 all out inside 14 overs at Stormont and were all but beaten when off-spinner Bracewell removed tailenders Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy and Craig Young with successive deliveries to become only the third New Zealand bowler to take a hat-trick at this level after pacemen Jacob Oram and Tim Southee.

Leg-spinner Ish Sodhi broke the back of Ireland's innings by removing Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker and George Dockrell in a return of 3-21.