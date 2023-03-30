IPL 2023: Teams, captains and key players

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League begins on Friday when title holders Gujarat Titans face Chennai Super Kings in the world's largest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Before the T20 matches begin, here's a breakdown of the 10 teams in the world's richest cricket tournament that runs until May 28.

Mumbai Indians

Captain: Rohit Sharma

Top foreign players: Cameron Green (Australia all-rounder), Tim David (Singapore-born Australian batsman), Jofra Archer (England fast bowler)

Key Indian players: Ishan Kishan (opening batsman) and Suryakumar Yadav, the world's top-ranked T20 batter famed for his all-round hitting and unconventional strokeplay

Mumbai paid $1.06 million for Archer in the 2022 auction but the pace ace missed the season because of an elbow injury.

The five-times champions brought Green for $2.11 million after an intense bidding war in the auction ahead of this season.

IPL record: Champions 5 times (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020), runners-up 2010

Chennai Super Kings

Captain: Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Top foreign players: Moeen Ali (England all-rounder), Devon Conway (New Zealand batsman) and Ben Stokes (England all-rounder)

England Test skipper Stokes, an IPL regular and hot property, was bought by Chennai for $1.96 million in the December auction but will only play a a batter.