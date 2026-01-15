Bangladesh not to tour over security concerns, how Sharafudoula is umpiring in India

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided not to send its team to India to play matches in the T20 World Cup citing security concerns for Bangladeshis in India.

Although the International Cricket Council (ICC) has urged the BCB to reconsider the decision, the board has remained firm in its stance.

During the most recent video conference between the two sides, the ICC pointed out that Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid is currently officiating matches in India without facing any security issues.

Over the past few days, several Indian media outlets have also reported on Sharafudoula’s officiating duties in India.

Bangladeshi umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid is part of the umpiring panel for the ongoing India–New Zealand ODI series. Following the first ODI in Vadodara on 11 January, he also served as third umpire in the second ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday.

He may even be seen as an on-field umpire in the final ODI of the series in Indore on 18 January.