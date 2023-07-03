Shahzad, Zazai return to Afghanistan side for Bangladesh T20s

Afghanistan have recalled batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai to their 16-man squad for the two-match Twenty20 International series against Bangladesh later this month.

Uncapped fast bowler Wafadar Momand has also been called up to the squad, which will play its matches in Bangladesh's northern city of Sylhet on July 14 and 16.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Shahzad played the last of his 70 T20Is against New Zealand in November 2021 in the United Arab Emirates, while Zazai missed out on the recent 2-1 series against Pakistan, also in the UAE.