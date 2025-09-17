Tanzid sets record for most 6’s by a Bangladeshi in a calendar year

Bangladesh opener Tanzid Hasan Tamim has set a new national record for the most sixes in a calendar year, smashing 26 sixes so far in 2025.

The milestone came during Bangladesh’s match against Afghanistan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where Tanzid hammered three sixes in a blistering 31-ball 52.

His second six in the innings also helped Bangladesh surpass their previous team record of 122 sixes in a calendar year, set in 2024. The new record stands at 126 sixes-with six fewer matches played.

Tanzid’s opening partner, Parvez Hossain Emon, who was not included in the playing XI today, sits second on the list with 23 sixes this year.

Tanzid also matched the third-fastest T20I fifty on Abu Dhabi soil, reaching the milestone in just 28 balls-equaling Australian Mitchell Marsh’s 2021 effort against the West Indies.

The fastest T20I fifty at the venue remains with UAE’s Mohammad Wasim, who took only 21 balls against Afghanistan in 2023, followed by Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 26-ball fifty in 2021.