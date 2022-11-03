Pakistan opt to bat in must-win game against South Africa

South Africa are the only unbeaten team in the competition and go into the match as favourites after beating India in their last outing.
Pakistan lost their opening clash with India and then suffered a shock loss to Zimbabwe to put their tournament prospects in doubt, before bouncing back with a big win over the Netherlands on the back of their potent pace attack.
They have made one change from the match against the Netherlands. Fakhar Zaman has been ruled out with a knee injury, with his place taken by Mohammad Haris.
South Africa have made two changes, with David Miller missing after suffering back spasms, replaced by Heinrich Klaasen, and Tabraiz Shamsi replacing fellow spinner Keshav Maharaj.
Teams
Pakistan
Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam (capt), Shan Masood, Mohammad Haris, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah
South Africa
Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma (capt), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi
Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Paul Reiffel (AUS)
TV Umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)
Match Referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)