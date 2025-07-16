Mahedi takes four as Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 132 in series decider

Mahedi Hasan produced a sensational spell, claiming four wickets for just 11 runs in his full quota of four overs, as Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 132 for 7 in the third and final T20I of the series in Colombo.

Despite a sloppy performance in the field, Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack ensured Sri Lanka never gained control in the must-win encounter.

Early breakthroughs from Mahedi and Shoriful Islam rattled the hosts, who lost three wickets for just 34 runs inside the first five overs. Kusal Mendis was out for 6 and Kusal Perera fell for ducks—dismissed by Shoriful and Mahedi respectively—before the latter removed veteran Dinesh Chandimal for 4 to leave Sri Lanka in disarray at 34 for 3.