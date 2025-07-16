Mahedi takes four as Bangladesh restrict Sri Lanka to 132 in series decider
Mahedi Hasan produced a sensational spell, claiming four wickets for just 11 runs in his full quota of four overs, as Bangladesh restricted Sri Lanka to 132 for 7 in the third and final T20I of the series in Colombo.
Despite a sloppy performance in the field, Bangladesh’s disciplined bowling attack ensured Sri Lanka never gained control in the must-win encounter.
Early breakthroughs from Mahedi and Shoriful Islam rattled the hosts, who lost three wickets for just 34 runs inside the first five overs. Kusal Mendis was out for 6 and Kusal Perera fell for ducks—dismissed by Shoriful and Mahedi respectively—before the latter removed veteran Dinesh Chandimal for 4 to leave Sri Lanka in disarray at 34 for 3.
Mahedi continued his dominance, dismissing skipper Charith Asalanka in the eighth over with the score at 49. He struck again in the 11th over to remove Pathum Nissanka, who top-scored with 33 off 24 balls (2 fours), reducing Sri Lanka to 66 for 5.
Though Kamindu Mendis and Dasun Shanaka attempted a recovery with a 22-run stand for the sixth wicket, their resistance was short-lived. Kamindu's 15-ball 21 was ended by Shamim Hossain, just as the partnership began to look threatening.
Shanaka provided a late flourish, smashing two fours and two sixes in the final over off Shoriful to drag his side to a competitive total. He remained unbeaten on 35 off 25 deliveries.
Despite the late surge, Sri Lanka’s total of 132 appears below-par on a batting-friendly surface of Premadasa Stadium.