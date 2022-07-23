McLaughlin smashes world record to win world 400m hurdles

Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin wrote another astonishing chapter in her track and field career on Friday, obliterating her own world record as she powered to a jaw-dropping victory in the women's 400m hurdles at the World Championships in Oregon.

The 22-year-old American prodigy left rivals trailing in her wake at Hayward Field as she took gold in a stunning time of 50.68sec -- the first time any woman has ducked under the 51-second barrier.

McLaughlin's incredible performance sliced more than half a second of her own world record of 51.41sec, set at the same venue during the US trials last month.

Femke Bol of the Netherlands took silver in 52.27sec while McLaughlin's team-mate and defending champion Dalilah Muhammad of the United States took bronze in 53.13sec.

"Honestly I just wanted to go for it," McLaughlin said afterwards.