Venus Williams bows out from first round

Elina Svitolina recovered from a shaky start to beat injured five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams 6-4, 6-3 in the first round on Monday.

The Ukrainian, who reached the semi-finals in 2019, lost her first service game to the veteran American but broke back immediately.

Williams, 43, slipped on the Centre Court grass and fell to the ground in agony, clutching her strapped right knee as Svitolina pulled the score back to 2-1.

She limped back to her chair and the trainer was called but she was able to continue.