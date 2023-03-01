Depression among athletes: When sport becomes a problem

There are days I'll never forget and 10 November is one of those days. It is the day when Robert Enke, goalkeeper of the German national team, committed suicide aged 32.

It was my birthday and I was in the middle of celebrating when the news came through. The celebration came to an abrupt end after that. Robert Enke was dead.

He suffered from depression. So did me. He was a professional athlete, I was a recreational one. Until this day, sport helps me to get through difficult times. For Robert Enke though, the sport — combined with the pressure of having to be the best between the posts — was possibly one of the decisive factors in ending his own life.