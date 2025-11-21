Earthquake: Panic spreads on the field

Ireland were batting in the 52.2-over mark of their innings. Bangladesh had been struggling to take a wicket all morning. The partnership between Harry Tector and Doheny was steadily growing, and both were handling the Bangladeshi bowlers with ease.

Suddenly, the press box at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium began to shake. It took a few seconds for everyone to understand what was happening. Then someone shouted, “Earthquake…!”

From the fifth-floor press box, journalists started rushing downstairs. Upon reaching the ground level, it became clear that panic had spread across the field as well. Players, officials—no one had yet recovered from the shock of the tremor.