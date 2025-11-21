Earthquake: Panic spreads on the field
Ireland were batting in the 52.2-over mark of their innings. Bangladesh had been struggling to take a wicket all morning. The partnership between Harry Tector and Doheny was steadily growing, and both were handling the Bangladeshi bowlers with ease.
Suddenly, the press box at Mirpur Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium began to shake. It took a few seconds for everyone to understand what was happening. Then someone shouted, “Earthquake…!”
From the fifth-floor press box, journalists started rushing downstairs. Upon reaching the ground level, it became clear that panic had spread across the field as well. Players, officials—no one had yet recovered from the shock of the tremor.
Commentators Athar Ali Khan and Aid Rainsford were standing below, visibly alarmed. On his way from the dressing room to the academy ground, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons also said that they too had felt the panic of the quake.
Audience seated on the second tier of the gallery began hurrying down as well. The players remained on the field, but they too were shaken. The Irish cricketers gathered together near the pitch.
Because of the earthquake, which struck at 10:38 am, play was halted for three minutes.
Though Bangladesh could not break the Doheny–Tector partnership all morning, they finally managed to take wickets after the resumption of play. Taijul Islam removed two batsmen in the space of three deliveries.