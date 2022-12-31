Five biggest moments for Bangladesh sports in 2022

After the conquest down under, the men’s cricket team went to South Africa and notched up another remarkable victory.

On 18 March, the Tigers won their first ever ODI against the Proteas in South Africa, defeating the hosts by 38 runs.

That win was enough to term the South Africa tour a success for Bangladesh. But on 23 March, in the third and final match of the 50-over series, the Tigers went one step further and sealed their maiden ODI series win against South Africa away from home.

Pacer Taskin Ahmed was the star performer for Bangladesh in that series, with eight wickets in those two wins.