Dembele signs five-year deal with PSG

France international Ousmane Dembele has signed a five-year deal with Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona, the Ligue 1 champions announced on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Dembele, who was part of France’s 2018 World Cup-winning squad, joined Barcelona in 2017 from Borussia Dortmund and had extended his contract last year until 2024.

PSG took advantage of the player’s €50 million ($54 million) release clause to sign the former Rennes forward.