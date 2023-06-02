Ronaldo puts swagger in Saudi football

“I expected to win something this year, but we didn’t,” Ronaldo said in an interview broadcast on the Saudi Pro League’s social media channels.

“But next year I am really positive and confident that things will change, and we go in a better way.”

Ronaldo scored 14 goals in his 16 games, racking up 1,701 minutes on the pitch. But it was a “disappointing season” for Al Nassr, the favourite team of some senior Saudi royals, said Al Riyadiah newspaper’s editor-in-chief Moqbel Al-Zabni.

“They needed at least one championship,” he said.