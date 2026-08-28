Champions League draw: PSG face Barcelona, Man City and Aston Villa

Two-time defending champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were handed meetings with Barcelona, Manchester City and Aston Villa among their eight matches in the league phase of this season's Champions League, as the draw took place on Thursday.

PSG, who beat Arsenal on penalties in Budapest in May to retain the trophy, will play Barcelona, Roma, Turkish champions Galatasaray and Slovan Bratislava of Slovakia at home.

Luis Enrique's team will travel to England twice to face City and Villa. They beat both teams on the way to winning their first Champions League title in 2025 and also defeated the latter in the UEFA Super Cup in Austria earlier this month.

The French champions will also go to Spain to play Villarreal and Italy to take on a Como side coached by Cesc Fabregas.