Belgium: World Cup squad and jersey numbers
Belgium is in Group G alongside Egypt, Iran, and New Zealand. Here's a look at Belgium’s World Cup squad, jersey numbers, and the clubs each player represents.
Coach: Rudi Garcia
Goalkeepers: 1. Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid), 12. Senne Lammens (Manchester United), 13. Mike Penders (Strasbourg).
Defenders: 2. Zeno Debast (Sporting CP), 3. Arthur Theate (Eintracht Frankfurt), 4. Branden Mechele (Club Brugge), 5. Maxim De Cuyper (Brighton), 15. Thomas Meunier (Lille), 16. Koni De Winter (Milan), 18. Joaquin Seys (Club Brugge), 21. Timothy Castagne (Fulham), 25. Nathan Ngoy (Lille).
Midfielders: 6. Axel Witsel (Girona), 7. Kevin De Bruyne (Napoli), 8. Youri Tielemans (Aston Villa), 19. Diego Moreira (Strasbourg), 20. Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge), 22. Alexis Saelemaekers (Milan), 23. Nicolas Raskin (Rangers), 24. Amadou Onana (Aston Villa).
Forwards: 9. Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), 10. Leandro Trossard (Arsenal), 11. Jeremy Doku (Manchester City), 14. Dodi Lukebakio (Benfica), 17. Charles De Ketelaere (Atalanta), 26. Matias Fernandez-Pardo (Lille).