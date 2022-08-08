Former Man Utd star Giggs goes on trial for domestic assault

The jury in the trial of former Manchester United winger Ryan Giggs, facing charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her sister, was told by the prosecution on Monday that the Welsh international had a “sinister” side to him.

Giggs, 48, who has stepped down as Wales national team manager due to the case, faces charges of causing actual bodily harm to former partner Kate Greville and beating her younger sister Emma. He also faces one count of coercive and controlling behaviour.

The former footballer, who sat in the dock wearing a dark suit, has pleaded not guilty to the charges and his defence said the allegations were “based on distortion, exaggeration and lies”.