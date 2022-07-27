Suarez in preliminary agreement to rejoin Uruguayan club Nacional

Former Barcelona and Liverpool star Luis Suarez announced on Tuesday he has reached “a preliminary agreement” to return to his first club Nacional for three months ahead of the World Cup in Qatar.

Striker Suarez, 35, left Atletico Madrid at the end of last season and is looking for a new club.

He is Uruguay’s all-time top goalscorer and set to compete at his fourth World Cup.

“First of all I would like to say thank you for the great affection shown to me and my family these last few days,” said Suarez in a video published on his social media accounts.