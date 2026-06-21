Lula mocks 'work-from-home' Neymar as Brazil wait on injured number 10

The forward remained at Brazil's base in New Jersey rather than travelling with the squad to Philadelphia, following an individual training plan in an attempt to be ready for the final group game against Scotland on Wednesday.

On Saturday, the 34-year-old forward took part in physical and ball-handling drills at the team's training centre alongside left back Alex Sandro, who also missed the match.

Ancelotti said after the Haiti match that Neymar would be reintegrated into the squad for the Scotland game, although his availability remains uncertain.

Neymar has been training twice daily in New Jersey as he tries to accelerate his recovery, with Ancelotti expected to assess his condition during sessions on Monday and Tuesday before deciding whether he can play.