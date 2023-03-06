Lethal Liverpool smash Man United for seven in record win

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all scored twice as Liverpool shrugged off a season of frustration to thrash Manchester United 7-0 at Anfield on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's men set a new record margin of victory in the clash between English football's two most successful clubs.

"It was one of the best performances for a long, long time. Everybody saw what the boys can be," said Klopp.

"The second half couldn't start better. From that moment on we were flying and it was really difficult to play against us."

Just a second defeat in 23 games in all competitions realistically ends United's hopes of a first league title in a decade as they remain 14 points adrift of leaders Arsenal in third.