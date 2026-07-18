It's going to be a cracking match: Spain coach ahead of final against Argentina

Ahead of the final, Luis de la Fuente said the clash against Argentina is going to be a "cracking match," saying both teams share a similar footballing philosophy and are committed to playing an entertaining game where talent, quality and attacking football take centre stage.

"There are two top-class sides, two superb teams with many similarities - in their approach to the game and in the talent of their players - so I think it's going to be a cracking match. I believe that, in terms of our approach, both Argentina and Spain - Spain and Argentina alike - are setting out to play a match where brilliance, talent and good football will prevail over any other factor," he said as quoted by Reuters.