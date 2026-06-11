Iran's World Cup super fans excited for football despite the war

Between them, Reza Mansoor and Mostafa Pourmand have attended 11 World Cups to cheer on their beloved Iran, and even a war between their team and host nation the United States is not going to stop them this time.

In fact, these two self-declared "super fans" want nothing more than a showdown between the two teams -- on the pitch, of course.

To make that happen, Iran has to do what it has never done before -- get out of the group stage of football's biggest competition.

"Iran has one of the easiest group that we've ever had during the World Cup," Mansoor told AFP, referring to competition from New Zealand, Egypt and Belgium.

"There is a really high chance that we're going to advance, best chance we've ever had."