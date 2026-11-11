Hamza to captain Bangladesh for the first time, three changes against Sri Lanka

He has worn the captain's armband for Leicester City and led England's age-group teams. Now Hamza Choudhury is set to take on the same responsibility for Bangladesh. The midfielder will lead the national team for the first time after making 13 appearances for the country.

Hamza will captain Bangladesh in their final group-stage match of the SAFF Championship against Sri Lanka today. The match will kick off at 8pm at the National Stadium. According to team sources, there will also be three changes to the starting XI.

Hamza and Farhan Ali could not feature in Bangladesh's opening match against Bhutan. Both are set to return to the starting XI. Jamal Bhuiyan and Faisal Ahmed will make way for them.