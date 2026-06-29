How long will Neymar play against Japan? Brazil coach reveals plan

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Ancelotti said Neymar is now much fitter than before. However, exactly how long he plays will depend entirely on the circumstances of the match.

Neymar returned to the national team after 981 days in Brazil’s final group-stage match against Scotland.

He came on in the second half and played 15 minutes that day. It is expected that he could feature for a longer period against Japan.