Morocco's Ouahbi backs Diaz to spark 'organised chaos' against Canada

Morocco coach Mohamed Ouahbi has backed playmaker Brahim Diaz to play a leading role in Saturday's World Cup round-of-16 clash with Canada in Houston and help his side create organised chaos for their opponents to contend with.

Diaz was a star of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, ending as tournament top-scorer with five goals, but has failed to find the back of the net so far at the World Cup.

Ouahbi said there is much work that Diaz does in a game that goes unrecognised, however, and he is equally important to the team in defence and attack.

"He is also helping a lot on defence," the coach told reporters in Houston on Friday. "With major players, we are always expecting more from them, but he does not need to be a game-changer every single day.

"He is in a good place and is one of our best players. He is relaxed, and so am I."